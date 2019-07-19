A free Nintendo Switch sure beats stale pretzels as an in-flight gift

A Nintendo Switch console is the perfect way to pass the time on a plane ride, especially now there’s a new model with additional battery life that’ll you to explore Hyrule for the majority of a transatlantic flight.

So you can imagine the joy among Southwest Airlines passengers when an entire flight unexpectedly received a free Nintendo Switch console with a copy of Super Mario Maker 2 when they boarded?

So what gives? Is Southwest going to start dishing out Switch love to everyone who steps aboard in the future? Alas, no. The airline partnered with Nintendo of America for what appears to be a one-off giveaway for folks heading to Comic Con, which is currently taking place in San Diego, California.

Representatives adorned with Switch t-shrts were on hand on the jetway to hand out the goody bags to all of the lucky passengers boarding in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday. The news came from a Comic Con host who posted news of the giveaway to Twitter (via Techspot).

Personally, we’re super jealous of the giveaway and can only imagine the joy among the passengers, many of whom will have been heading to San Diego for the annual Comic Con extravaganza, where Nintendo is presenting this weekend. It’s currently unclear whether Southwest returned the favour on other US flights.

Attendees over the weekend will be able to play The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Super Mario Maker 2.

We would be interested to know whether those gamers received the brand new Switch models, which have the improved battery life, or Nintendo’s shifting a little of the old inventory. Either way, what a score.

That new model promises up to nine hours of battery life, up significantly on the 6.5 hours promised by the original model. If you’re playing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild you’ll get 5.5 hours of gaming, compared to three hours on the original.

The consoles are distinguished by their model numbers. The original is HAC-001 with serial numbers starting with XAW. The upgrade is HAC-001(-01) with serial numbers beginning with XKW.

