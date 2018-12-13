The Free Music Archive has been saved

The Free Music Archive, a portal offering access to tunes under a Creative Commons license, has been saved from extinction.

The platform, which offers free access to 128,000 songs with permission of the artists, was faced with closure due to a shortage of funding last month. However, camera marketplace KitSplit has come to the rescue, purchasing the archive.

KitSplit, which hires out cameras and gear to photographers and videographers, said it’s decision was grounded in the fact many of its creatives had relied on the free music to complete their own projects.

The new owners say they are committed to keeping the platform “free and open.”

“Many of us at KitSplit have admired and used FMA over the years,” writes Kristina Budelis, a co-founder of KitSplit told The Verge. “FMA has helped tens of thousands of creatives make their projects. Together with FMA, we’ll be able to serve creators and our community even more powerfully.”

The company added: “At KitSplit, our mission is to enable storytellers with accessible, affordable, and easy-to-use tools. Bringing FMA into the KitSplit family is a huge leap towards providing even more resources to the creative community.”

For the musicians’ part, they are able to receive tips from those who download and use their tunes, while using it as a platform to share their music and connect with fans.

The company, which was founded in 2014 and has amassed 10 million users ofter the last four years, had previously been founded run by New Jersey Radio Station WFMU. However, it appears the legendary station will no longer be involved in the future running of the company.

What the change from a non-profit to ownership by a business will mean is likely to become clearer over time, but for now it’s business as usual.

Have you ever made use of the Free Music Archive? Are you happy to see it saved from extinction? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.