Free Live Stream: How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the UK

How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the UK for free: There’s another ‘free’ Champions League game airing in the UK this week. Here’s how to tune in.

Arsenal are hoping to bounce back from a damaging defeat in the Premier League at the weekend, by making further progress towards the Champions League knockout stages.

They’ll be at home this week against the Ukranian side Shakhtar, which presents a fine opportunity to put more points on the board and take another step towards the top eight Champions League spots that guarantee a place in the last 16 without the need for a play-off after Christmas.

Arsenal are hoping star winger Bukayo Saka will be fit to play after missing Saturday’s defeat at Bournemouth with a hamstring issue, although captain Martin Odegaard remains out with an ankle injury.

It’ll be Mikel Arteta’s hope that Arsenal can pick up the points without further casualties, given the knowledge title rivals Liverpool visit The Emirates on Sunday afternoon – for which defender William Saliba will be missing through suspension.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar on the best TV you have in the house.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar kick-off time

Arsenal vs Shakhtar will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday October 22. The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

How to stream Arsenal vs Shakhtar PSG for free

Amazon’s Prime Video has enterted the Champions League broadcasting fray this year and Arsenal vs Shakhtar is this week’s live fixture.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game, and if you’re not already a member, Amazon offers a free trial to new subscribers and often doles them out to returning users. The sign up link is below.

Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch the game for free on Prime Video, either via the website, smart TV apps or mobile apps.

