Smashing deal gets you a free Huawei P20 Pro, BT Sport and Apple Music

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still rolling in and there’s not a better time to upgrade your tired smartphone.

Affordable Mobiles is currently offering a fantastic deal for the Trusted Reviews Phone of the Year. You can bag the excellent Huawei P20 Pro (in black or Twilight) for £33pm and get the phone itself for absolutely nothing. That’s an £89 saving on the previous price.

Huawei P20 Pro Deals Huawei P20 Pro 128 GB 6.1-Inch FHD+ FullView Android 8.1 SIM-Free Smartphone Not only does this EE deal bag you a free P20 Pro, but you also get 40GB data, 3 months of BT Sport and 6 months of Apple Music.

Add up all the costs together and over the course of the 24 month contract you’ll be paying £792. That’s an excellent price for one of the best phones out there.

Included in this EE contract you’ll get 30GB data each month along with unlimited texts and calls. You can also add to that free BT Sport for three months and free Apple Music for six months. Impressive stuff.

If you’re unfamiliar with the P20 Pro then simply put it’s the best Android phone going. It packs a fantastic 40-megapixel camera, huge 4000mAh battery and a slick design.

We scored the phone 4.5/5 in our praising review and it also picked up the Best Phone and Product of the Year award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

In our Huawei P20 Pro review review we concluded: “The Huawei P20 Pro is a solid smartphone that’s bound to impress both amateur and seasoned photographers alike. Thanks to its high-end specifications, stunning design and best-in-class tri-camera setup there’s a lot to like about Huawei’s latest flagship endeavour.

