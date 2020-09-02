The free Google Home Mini with Spotify Premium promo is back yet again

If you’re one of the estimated 163 people worldwide who haven’t nabbed a free Google Nest Mini via one promotion or another, boy do we have some news for you!

The search and mobile giant has joined forces with Spotify once again to offer a free smart speaker when you sign up for a Premium subscription.

Spotify says the Premium plans now “include the new smart speaker from Google at no extra cost.” While that appears to suggest this less of a promotion and more a tactic moving forwards, the offer will end on September 30, if supplies last until then.

The offer, which applies to those in the UK and Canada, is also open to those existing Premium subscribers who’re yet to claim their free Best Home Mini in a past offer. Yes, all 163 of them. UK residents can sign up here.

There’s limited availability for those on Premium Family, Duo and Student Plans and there’s one promotion code on offer to each paying subscriber. There are some catches though, you’ll need a Google Account and must link your Spotify account with the Google Assistant in order to receive the code.

Google has been super proactive in getting the Nest Home Mini into as many homes as possible as it seeks to rival Alexa for smart home and voice control dominance.

Spotify has been a willing participant, having offered the promotion on a number of occasions before now. There have been plenty of other partnerships with streaming services, while the speakers are often heavily discounted at multiple times during the year. If you’ve ever paid full price for one of these speakers, you have our commiserations.

It’s perhaps surprising that Google isn’t offering the speaker when people sign up for its own YouTube Music as a means of boosting subscriptions over there. Especially considering it trails Spotify and Apple Music by a massive margin.

