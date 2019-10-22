Spotify’s free Google Home Mini offer is back and better than ever

If there is anyone left in the connected world who hasn’t snagged a free Google Home Mini via some promotion or other, Google and Spotify are teaming up to resolve that.

Spotify Premium subscribers – new and existing – can earn themselves the previous-generation of the Google Home Mini speaker with Google Assistant. The returning promo extends the offer to individual subscribers, having previously only been open to those with a Family plan.

Naturally, if your account has claimed a free Google Home Mini as part of a previous Spotify offer, you won’t be eligible here. Right now the offer only appears open to subscribers in the United States, but we’ll keep you posted if its opened up to UK subscribers.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Spotify said the offer is open today, but isn’t specifying a cut of date for subscribers to put in the claim.

The company wrote: “We’re bringing back our Google Home Mini offer—and making it available to even more users.

“Let’s repeat that and take it in: eligible Premium Individual and Premium Family master account users in the U.S—both new and existing—can get a Google Home Mini while supplies last. Starting today, October 22. For free.

“Last year we unveiled this offer for Spotify Premium for Family users, introducing households to a new, exciting way to enjoy music at home.”

It’s telling that this offer promises the old Google Home Mini, rather than the new Google Nest Mini unveiled at the Made By Google event earlier this month. It’s likely Google is attempting to shift its remaining inventory for the first-gen product, while seeking to bring the Assistant into more and more homes to aid its battle with Siri and Alexa.

In our review, we called the Google Nest Mini a slight improvement over the original, so you’re not missing out too much by snagging this deal.

