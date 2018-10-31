Spotify offering free Google Home Mini, but Brits aren’t part of the family

Forget the expected Black Friday sales discount, there’s a way to get a Google Home Mini for free if you subscribe to Spotify Premium for Family.

The streaming firm is offering the master account holder in the U.S. a Google Home Mini on the house, for a limited time. The promotion will begin tomorrow (November 1) and last until the end of the year.

Spotify Premium for Family costs $14.99 a month and enables up to six family members in the same household to have individual family accounts with their own playlists and recommendations.

Given the Google Assistant can be trained to recognise individual family member’s voices, the Google Home Mini is a great companion for summoning everyone’s playlists. So, younger members of the household will be able to say “OK Google, play my Discover Weekly playlist” without dad’s Phil Collins mix coming on.

Unfortunately, the offer doesn’t appear to be available to UK Family subscribers right now, but we’ve approached Spotify for an update.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Google Home to bring the magic of voice to our Spotify Premium Family subscribers. After all, what’s more fun than sharing the music you love with the people you love,” says Alex Norström, Chief Premium Business Officer.

“For Family Plan subscribers, enjoying those moments will only get better. Now anytime their favourite artists comes up, they can simply say ‘Hey Google, turn it up!'”

There’s nothing in the terms about the length of time members have needed to have a Family subscription for in order to qualify, and no mention of a minimum term, if you sign up today.

