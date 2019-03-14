Pre-ordered an S10? Here’s how to claim your free Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e recently started shipping to buyers, but some of them aren’t best pleased at the moment. And it’s nothing to with the actual phones.

When the S10 range was unveiled on February 20, Samsung announced a promotional pre-order offer that would bag early buyers − from a participating retailer − a free set of Galaxy Buds. The offer went live on February 20 and expired on March 7.

Here’s a reminder: “Pre-orders for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e begin 20th February 2019. For a limited time, consumers who pre-order a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ will be able to claim a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds (worth £139).”

Now that the S10 has actually started shipping to customers, it has become clear that many people expected the free set of Buds to arrive alongside the handset they bought. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Instead, you have to claim your free Buds through the Samsung Members app, which comes pre-installed on the S10.

You can claim your Galaxy Buds by going to the Benefits section of the app, filling in the online claim form, uploading your proof of purchase, and answering any other queries. Though you have to submit your claim before April 8.

Unfortunately though, there’s a multitude of complaints about the Samsung Members app on Samsung’s forum, many of which agree with the following statements:

“Received my galaxy s10 yesterday. I innocently thought that they might actually do the sensible thing and post the buds with the actual phone but, of course, no! I have been to various ‘support’ pages, filled out various online forms which then come back with error messages.”

“I am unable to claim my galaxy buds as when I get to the step to input my address details it keeps rejecting my postcode as being invalid, has anybody else had this problem and found a solution?”

“I can’t see the Benefits option in the Samsung Members App. Contacted to the tectechnic [sic] assistant but they don’t know what is going on. They say they are getting complaints from many customers. Anyone got their Buds through the App yet?”

Not ideal. It isn’t clear how many people are affected, but we’ve asked Samsung to clarify the situation, and will update this article when the company responds.

Have you had trouble redeeming Samsung’s offer, or was it a doddle? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.