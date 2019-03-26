Must End Soon: Free Amazon Fire TV Stick when buying an Echo Dot

There’s still time to bag yourself a free Amazon Fire TV Stick when you buy a 3rd generation Echo Dot from Currys PC World.

If you’ve been looking to kit out your home with the latest in Amazon’s smart home products then Currys PC World has you covered – saving you a swift £39.99 with this fantastic Echo Dot and Fire Stick bundle. The deal itself is only around for a short time however, so don’t wait too long to snap it up.

For anyone who’s new to the party, Amazon’s Fire Stick allows you to connect your TV to a bevy of streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video, while the Echo Dot acts as a smart speaker, capable of performing tasks such as dimming the lights and playing your favourite tunes anytime you ask.

While the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick are two very different products, they both use Amazon’s Alexa AI to great effect. For anyone who’s sick of scrolling through countless grids to find the film they want, the Fire Stick’s voice search greatly simplifies the process and gets you straight to the content you love.

With the 3rd generation Echo Dot, eagle-eyed tech fans will notice a huge visual change over its predecessor. Boasting a new textured casing, the new Echo Dot is undeniably stylish and can fit in with almost any décor.

Bestowing the new Echo Dot with a 9/10 rating, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “Launching at the same price as the older model, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is simply a better product. It looks a lot nicer to the point that I didn’t feel like I had to hide this speaker away, and it sounds a lot better. OK, the sound quality isn’t so good that you’ll want to throw away your current speakers, but improved audio improves the Alexa experience a lot.”

If all of these features appeal to you then this is the perfect time to jump into the Amazon ecosystem. With no definitive end date given for the deal, we recommend picking it up sooner rather than later – you’d hate to be the one who misses out.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.