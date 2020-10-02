Free Chromecast with Google TV already up for grabs, but Brits miss out

Google only just launched the Chromecast with Google TV, but it is already offering it for free in the United States.

First-time YouTube TV subscribers can snag a free streaming device when they sign up for a month. One month of YouTube TV costs $64.99, while the Chromecast with Google TV costs $49.99, making a bit of a no brainer for those considering a purchase.

YouTube TV is Google’s cord-cutting TV streaming service and has risen to the top of the pile in that regard, despite a spree of recent price hikes that have left the user base somewhat miffed.

The streaming service is the perfect way to show off the capabilities of the new device, which debuts a brand new Google TV interface. It’s unlike previous Chromecast releases, which relied solely on casting from a secondary device.

The device also has more powerful processors on board and, for the first time, includes a dedicated remote. Of course, it supports 4K streaming, which is great if you have a compatible television. You can access the offer here, if you live in the United States.

YouTube TV has taken a battering from subscribers lately, many of whom have been angered by the decision to raise the price $15 (more than 30%) in one fell swoop. The service added channels from Viacom (the likes of MTV and Comedy Central), something many users pointed out they did not ask for nor want.

Things got worse this week when the service lost access to regional Fox Sports networks, which are the only way for many viewers to watch their local basketball, baseball and ice hockey teams. Naturally, the price isn’t coming back down to compensate for that. Perhaps Google could extend this offer to the subscribers who aren’t rushing to cancel the service this week?

