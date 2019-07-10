eBay is now selling off the Google Home Hub for just £79, £40 less than its RRP, and throwing in a free Chromecast, too.

Add some visual elements to your smart home ecosystem with the introduction of the Google Home Hub, now available to buy for just £79, down from a whopping £119.

Yours for under £80, this deal one-ups itself by also offering customers a Chromecast free of charge with your purchase. Gadgets that truly compliment each other, this is a bundle not to be missed.

Google Home Hub with Free Chromecast Bundle Google Home Hub Chalk and Chromecast 3rd Gen Bundle Massively reduced in price, pick up the Google Home Hub, offering a 7-inch AI assistant visual experience. Pull up live feeds, ask Google for a specific recipe and so much more, all with a Chromecast thrown in free of charge.

The more visual answer to AI assistant gadgets, Google’s Home Hub is a 7-inch touch screen built into a 178.5 x 118 x 67.3-inch device; packing a full-range speaker and two microphones, so the Google Assistant will definitely pick up on your request.

The Google Home Hub also comes with a built-in Ambient EQ Light Sensor, which allows it to adjust the brightness of its screen dependent on the lighting conditions. This means at night-time it will acclimatise to the darkness to ensure it doesn’t keep you up, and will also wake up with you, too. In photo display mode, it’ll even adapt in order to blend in with the device’s surroundings.

Much like the standard smart speakers, the Google Home Hub is here to help with any voice command you make. With the introduction of a screen, it does one better, providing visual results if you need a recipe, want to watch something whilst you cook, or pull up a live video feed of one of your smart security cameras. The Google Home Hub can see that it’s done.

A fantastic piece of tech to add to the home, throw in the Chromecast into the mixfree of charge and this is inarguably a deal winner. The Chromecast allows you to get more out of your TV watching experience. Connect easily to your tele and have way more entertainment options. Stream directly from a number of devices like your laptop or smartphone and, with the use of the Google Home Hub, you can connect the two gadgets to utilise voice command when choosing exactly what you watch.

With a Chromecast thrown in free of charge, pick up the dramatically reduced Google Home Hub for just £79 and save a whopping £40 on this too good to miss bundle.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

