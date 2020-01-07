Fossil’s Skagen Falster 3 is one of the best looking smartwatches

Fossil has unveiled a new smartwatch from the Skagen brand, hoping to fuse the best of fashion and technology for a desirable wearable.

The Skagen Falster 3 will retail for £279, and will be available to buy from Skagen’s website from January 7. The smartwatch boasts a Snapdragon 3100 chipset with 8GB of storage plus 1GB of RAM, and will run Google’s Wear OS software.

There’s also a limited edition style that was designed in collaboration with Scandinavian brand X by KYGO, and there are four different variants in all, with the strap colour options being silver, black, brown, and blue to complement the device’s 42mm casing.

Headline features for the wearable include a new swimproof speaker that allows users to receive calls on their smartwatch, whether it’s an Android or Apple device, as well as playing music or consulting Google Assistant. Four new battery presets allow you to extend the endurance of your device as you wish, without compromising the apps that are most important to you. The Cardiogram features promises in-depth heart tracking data so that you can keep a closer eye on your cardiovascular health. The new smartwatch will be compatible with any smartphones running iOS 10 and later, or Android 6 and later (excluding Android Go devices).

This device is the second fashion-conscious wearable that Fossil has in 2020, the first one being the Diesel On Fadelite. The trend shows that Fossil is looking to add a touch of class to its array of smartwatches, and the combination of strong performance and looks could be a winning one for the brand. We were very impressed by the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch, which was a feature-packed wearable that we judged to have “set a new standard by which all Wear OS devices should be measured against”. Let’s hope that the upcoming Skagen Falster 3 scores just as well in our review.

