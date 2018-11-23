The smartwatch deals this Black Friday have been fantastic and this might be the hottest yet. Right now on Amazon you can save £150 on the Fossil Q Explorist third-gen.

Wear OS watches have improved loads this year and this is one of the best, and at this price is one of the cheapest. The Fossil Q Explorist is £150 off on Amazon today, bringing the price down to a seriously tempting £109.99.

This particular watch packs a HRM, GPS and it’s water resistant. It also looks very much like a traditional timepiece, with a leather strap and a gold finish. It runs Google’s Wear OS which boasts many fitness features along with notifications from your connected phone.

It’s compatible with both iPhones and Android phone, making it a great value Apple Watch alternative for iOS users on a budget.

In our review we said, “The Fossil Q Explorist HR fixes the biggest shortcomings that every one of its predecessors has brought to the table. This is primarily through delivering on the promise of all-day battery, but also with the addition of new technologies that make it a far more competitive proposition in the smartwatch space.

Its inoffensive aesthetics make it a versatile fashion item, with a well-rounded selection of finishes to suit a range of tastes. In addition, room for greater customisation and personalisation thanks to the gamut of included watch faces and its support for quick-release straps is also in its favour.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.