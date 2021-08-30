Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS watches land, minus the most exciting feature

Fossil has announced the next-generation Wear OS smartwatches, which promise better performance and battery life. However, the most enticing new feature won’t be available until next year.

The Gen 6 Fossil smartwatches all pack the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ processor, which will mean faster speeds and more efficient power consumption.

Thanks to a new four-pin charging array, you’ll be able to replenish the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches by 80% in just half an hour

While they are eligible for the new Wear OS 3 update debuting on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range, that won’t happen until next year. According to Google, that update could be a full year or more away. Until then, users will have to make do somewhat underwhelming Wear OS 2 operating system. That means these watches are unlikely to trouble the best smartwatch stakes in the near future.

Perhaps in better news, though, the Fossil watches will have access to the Google Assistant instead of Samsung’s largely unloved Bixby voice assistant. Google Pay is also the NFC mobile payments option. The presence of those two features could make the watches a better option for those Android users without Samsung phones, once Wear OS 3 is available.

From a health tracking perspective, the new Gen 6 watches now include blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and an improved heart rate sensor, which offers continuous tracking and greater accuracy.

The presence of 3ATM water resistance, make them swim-proof to 30 metres. Users can expect 24 hours or more of battery life with all the bells and whistles turned on or “multi-day” power in extended mode.

The colour display is 1.28-inches with 42mm to 44mm stainless steel cases, while there are choices of silicone, stainless steel and leather straps to accompany the array. There’s also a ‘Green Camo Grosgrain’ strap too. Michael Kors branded variables are also on the way.

All of the options are available to pre-order via Fossil’s website right now and start at $299. We’ve contacted Fossil for the UK pricing and will update this article when the information is forthcoming.