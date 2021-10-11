Forza Horizon 5 will feature “an evolving world”

Forza Horizon 5 will have a map that will evolve over time according to the game’s Creative Director Mike Brown.

During an interview with Trusted Reviews, Brown said, “We now have the technology to make this evolving world and that allows us to edit that world, to change it to add new things to it. And we’ll be doing that every single series, which in our game is every four weeks, every four seasons, we do an update.”

This will be a big jump from Forza Horizon 4, which had a base map that “never changed” outside of the four seasons, according to Brown.

But what kind of new content can you expect to see in this “evolving world”?

“You’ll start to see changes around the world, that can be simple things like new races, new stunts being added, new collectables being added or it can be big things like stunts appearing in the middle of the world that calls everyone over to do them,” Brown explained. “We can’t say exactly what you’ll see in there yet, we’re gonna keep it under wraps for now, but we do have some big plans for that.”

We also asked Brown what other major upgrades Forza Horizon 5 will see from the last game.

“So in terms of what some of the big improvements are, obviously, the visuals are way, way better,” Brown told Trusted Reviews.

“The power of the Series X and S allowed us to unlock new graphical capabilities across the entire visual really; sometimes I get asked what the one big thing that really signifies next-gen is, and it’s really difficult to answer because when you look at how our visuals are improved, it isn’t one thing.

“We’ve improved lighting quality, shadows, GTAO SSAO, like all of the reflections in the game look better and then every single asset from trees to cars to buildings, all that has improved again in a bunch of different ways the road surfaces are so much more detailed.”

Forza Horizon 5 will launch on 5 November 2021. Check out our hands-on impressions to see what we think about the upcoming racer.