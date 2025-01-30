Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forza Horizon 5 is racing onto PS5 this spring

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Forza Horizon 5 will be the next Xbox Game Studios stalwart to cross the console divide with the racing game confirmed for launch on PS5.

In a post on the Forza website, one of the game’s developers Playground Games revealed one of the Xbox Series S/X era’s most celebrated games will be available on PS5 this spring.

Awesomely, Playground says cross-play will be available, enabling Forza Horizon 5 gamers to race each other, whether they’re playing on Xbox, PC or PS5.

The post reads: “With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5.”

The launch on PS5 will coincide with a major-sounding new update called Horizon Realms, which will be coming to all platforms.

“Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favourite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises,” the announcement post says.

PlayStation gamers can wishlist the title on the PlayStation Store today, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

Forza Horizon 5 earned a 5-star review back in 2021, just a year after the launch of the Xbox Series S/X consoles. Our reviewer praised the stunning visuals, varied events, and cars that were a dream to drive.

“Forza Horizon 5 is more of the same for the series and it makes a glorious impression. It’s a visual treat on Series X, with fun and approachable gameplay that always feel varied,” Max Parker concluded.

Even the mighty Forza?

Microsoft enabling a game from its Forza series – a crown jewel for decades and the Xbox answer to Gran Turismo – to launch on PlayStation consoles means nothing is off limits. It probably means the likes of Halo and Gears of War won’t be far behind.

The only solace for Xbox gamers will be being able to race against their PlayStation pals, for a change, and that Microsoft squeezed all it could out of the game before letting Sony gamers get behind the wheel.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

