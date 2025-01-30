Forza Horizon 5 is racing onto PS5 this spring

Forza Horizon 5 will be the next Xbox Game Studios stalwart to cross the console divide with the racing game confirmed for launch on PS5.

In a post on the Forza website, one of the game’s developers Playground Games revealed one of the Xbox Series S/X era’s most celebrated games will be available on PS5 this spring.

Awesomely, Playground says cross-play will be available, enabling Forza Horizon 5 gamers to race each other, whether they’re playing on Xbox, PC or PS5.

The post reads: “With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5.”

The launch on PS5 will coincide with a major-sounding new update called Horizon Realms, which will be coming to all platforms.

“Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favourite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises,” the announcement post says.

PlayStation gamers can wishlist the title on the PlayStation Store today, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

Forza Horizon 5 earned a 5-star review back in 2021, just a year after the launch of the Xbox Series S/X consoles. Our reviewer praised the stunning visuals, varied events, and cars that were a dream to drive.

“Forza Horizon 5 is more of the same for the series and it makes a glorious impression. It’s a visual treat on Series X, with fun and approachable gameplay that always feel varied,” Max Parker concluded.