 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director reveals favourite area of the game

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico and looks to be the biggest upgrade to the franchise yet, with various types of areas to cover throughout Mexico.

Mike Brown, the Creative Director of Forza Horizon 5, spoke to Trusted Reviews and revealed his favourite locations in the game.

“My actual favourite road in the game is the road that weaves through the canyon,” he revealed. “Absolutely stunning area of the map, it has a really nice collection of straights and turns which allows you to take a really, really great like Porsche or something like that. And then it’s really got the feel of all of the nuances of a really fun sports car like that. So that’s probably my actual favourite.”

Forza Horizon 5

The map of Forza Horizon 5 is reportedly 50% larger than the one in Forza Horizon 4, with Brown also claiming that the diverse climates and elevation changes mean that the game includes various weather and terrain types, such as snowy mountains and sunny beaches.

Brown also mentions another area of the game that he enjoys, the city of Guanajuato in Mexico. “If you pick a city that’s less than 100 years old, all the roads will be completely straight right-angled corners, which is fine when you’re driving to work, but kind of boring in a game.

“And now Guanajuato in Horizon 5, because of the really old city, the roads are all twisting and turning overlapping each other to have a tunnel system that goes underneath it all… and what it gives you is just this really beautiful organic collection of roads.”

This games predecessor also utilised this style, as Brown noted that Edinburgh also included a lot of winding and overlapping roads, which he feels provides a more interesting and challenging experience for players.

Anyone looking forward to the latest Forza game can check out the city of Guanajuato and the roads that travel through the canon when it comes out, and if you want to hear more from Mike Brown, you can check out why they decided against ray tracing support in our other article.

You might like…

Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director explains the lack of ray tracing

Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director explains the lack of ray tracing

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Forza Horizon 5 will feature “an evolving world”

Forza Horizon 5 will feature “an evolving world”

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Forza Horizon 5 Review

Forza Horizon 5 Review

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.