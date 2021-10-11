Forza Horizon 5 Creative Director reveals favourite area of the game

Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico and looks to be the biggest upgrade to the franchise yet, with various types of areas to cover throughout Mexico.

Mike Brown, the Creative Director of Forza Horizon 5, spoke to Trusted Reviews and revealed his favourite locations in the game.

“My actual favourite road in the game is the road that weaves through the canyon,” he revealed. “Absolutely stunning area of the map, it has a really nice collection of straights and turns which allows you to take a really, really great like Porsche or something like that. And then it’s really got the feel of all of the nuances of a really fun sports car like that. So that’s probably my actual favourite.”

The map of Forza Horizon 5 is reportedly 50% larger than the one in Forza Horizon 4, with Brown also claiming that the diverse climates and elevation changes mean that the game includes various weather and terrain types, such as snowy mountains and sunny beaches.

Brown also mentions another area of the game that he enjoys, the city of Guanajuato in Mexico. “If you pick a city that’s less than 100 years old, all the roads will be completely straight right-angled corners, which is fine when you’re driving to work, but kind of boring in a game.

“And now Guanajuato in Horizon 5, because of the really old city, the roads are all twisting and turning overlapping each other to have a tunnel system that goes underneath it all… and what it gives you is just this really beautiful organic collection of roads.”

This games predecessor also utilised this style, as Brown noted that Edinburgh also included a lot of winding and overlapping roads, which he feels provides a more interesting and challenging experience for players.

Anyone looking forward to the latest Forza game can check out the city of Guanajuato and the roads that travel through the canon when it comes out, and if you want to hear more from Mike Brown, you can check out why they decided against ray tracing support in our other article.