Fortnite Season 6 Guide: How to Unlock the Calamity and Dire Skins

It’s a new season, and you know what that means? New skins! Much like Drift and Ragnarok before them, this season’s battle pass introduces two new skins which can be upgraded with XP.
The first you’ll unlock at Tier 1, Calamity, is a cowgirl who gains extra clothing options and a sweet aura when maxed. At the other end of the scale, this season’s Tier 100 offering, Dire, is a human who evolves into a werewolf, complete with different colour options.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a quick way to gain XP. Your best bet is complete every week’s challenges while making sure to always complete your dailies. Daily challenges may not seem like a lot of XP, but added up over the 69-day period, it amounts to a decent chunk. So even if they make you want to cry, stick with them. It’ll be worth it in a few months.
And don’t forget, once you’ve unlocked the base skin for each character, you’ll be able to level them up even after the season ends. So if you don’t max them out, don’t worry. You won’t be time-gated from unlocking their final forms.
Trusted Reviews has compiled all of the information you need on Fortnite Season 6 skins including weekly challenges, required experience and more.
How to Complete the Calamity Skin
- Gain 20,000XP – Cowgirl Outfit + Mask
- Gain 50,000XP – Leather Jacket
- Gain 90,000XP – Poncho
- Gain 140,000XP – Long Coat
- Gain 200,000XP – Smoke and neon effect
You can also unlock different coloured headbands for Calamity’s hat.
- Complete 10 Weekly Challenges 0/10 Green Band
- Complete 25 Weekly Challenges 0/25 Purple Band
- Complete 50 Weekly Challenges 0/50 Black Band
Completing any five of the above challenges unlocks the Reckoning pickaxe.
How to Complete the Dire Skin
- Tier 100 – Human Dire Skin
- Gain 30,000 XP – Teenwolf-style skin
- Gain 70,000 XP – Brown werewolf skin
- Gain 120,000 XP – White wolf with blue headband skin
- Gain 180,000 XP – White wolf with orange headband skin
- Gain 250,000 XP – Black wolf skin
If you’re looking to unlock these awesome skins as quick as possible, you may want to check out our Season 6 week 1 guide to grab those much-needed battle stars. Or if you’re wondering what’s new in Season 6, head on over to our Fortnite Season 6 hub.
