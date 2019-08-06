Fortnite players are getting destroyed by the new B.R.U.T.E mech, and they’re not happy about it

It’s been just a few short days since the start of Fortnite’s Season X, and Fortnite’s player base is already voicing its discontent over the Titanfall-esque B.R.U.T.E mech that included in the game.

The B.R.U.T.E is, seemingly, a godless killing machine. The mech can fit two players, with one driving a mech and stomping players, while another has access to a host of weaponry, both missiles and a huge gun. Both players are protected with 1000 added health, and the mech can seemingly tear through structures without a fuss, negating Fortnite’s primary defensive mechanic.

It’s the triple threat of defense, mobility and unstoppable offensive abilities. If this seems like it would be unbalanced, pro players and the game’s fanbase is calling it out for being wildly unbalanced.

Check out this video. It shows Fortnite pros being completely destroyed by the B.R.U.T.E with barely a second to react.

One of the players in the video is Fortnite’s current world champion, Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdof, and he too gets completely destroyed.

Epic has done a lot when it comes to balancing out additions to the game that have been under/overpowered, often reacting quickly to issues that are disruptive. We’ve seen this with the removal of the overpowered Infinity Blade from the game, but also the way the planes introduced in Season 7 were nerfed from building destroying monsters to something made for transport.

It’s not clear how Epic will nerf the B.R.U.T.E. Many of the challenges in Fortnite’s paid-for battle pass involve the B.R.U.T.E so a serious nerf or removal from the game is unlikely to happen. However, for the moment it seems the fight for players to get their hands on these mechs and then the slaughter that happens when they turn their weapons on everyone else, is making the game somewhat ridiculous. When Epic responds, we’ll be sure to let you know what’s what.

