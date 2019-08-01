Fortnite Overview Trailer one-ups Apex Legends – prepare for a blast from the past

The Fortnite Season X story trailer has dropped, and it looks like the new season will be a bit of a nostalgia trip for long-time fans. We could also be in store for a shocking Titan-flavoured surprise.

The minute-long story trailer is a bit of a time-travel-y interdimensional trip – showing us a whole range of things from the battle royale game’s past.

The trailer shows the orb at Loot Lake causing an explosion and transporting the character Jonesy into this strange interdimensional plane. From there, we see the Season 5 rocket, the Tactical Submachine Gun and some classic skins and locations.

The story trailer concludes with the reveal that a pre-meteor Dusty Depot is back. The returned Dusty Depot appears to be frozen in time – right before the meteor hits.

The Fortnite Season X story appears to be focused on time-distortion and some potential time-altering events for players to partake in – including ‘rift zones’, where strange things seem to be going to occur.

The Fortnite Season X overview trailer is where things get a bit juicy. Some gamers have been requesting Fortnite’s battle royale competitor Apex Legends should add titans. 

Titans are from Respawn Entertainment’s pre-Apex Legends outing Titanfall. A recent tease was thought by some to be the Apex Legends team suggesting this feature may be coming.

Fortnite Season X now seems to have (sort of) beaten them to the punch – with the introduction of Brutes. Brutes are a two-player vehicle which drops from the sky in very Titanfall-esque fashion.

The Brutes are equipped with rocket launchers and allow passengers to crush players underneath them.

Fortnite’s competitor Apex Legends was in the news earlier this month for using a cunning trick to combat cheaters. Apex Legends has added a new anti-cheating method, which places cheaters in games with each other.

