Fortnite News: Cube Explodes, Watch What Went Down Here

Brace yourselves. Fornite’s glowing cube has just exploded in a reality-altering cataclysm.

In the video below, captured by yours truly, you’ll be able to witness how the in-game event went down. The short version is anyone in a match at 6PM UK time was treated to a surprise.

The cube violently spun until it exploded with an all-consuming light. The light that eliminated appears to be a rift, which transported players into a Phoenix-like white hot room. An ethereal butterfly then appeared and led all of the remaining players back to the real (virtual) world to reveal Leaky Lake has now been terraformed into something quite beautiful.

It’s hard to gauge how this will affect the rest of season 6, or if it will tie into season 7. Does the butterfly mark the end of the cube monsters? Has a spirit butterfly saved us all? Only time will tell.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

This isn’t the first time Epic has danced with in-game events. Just a few seasons ago saw a rocket launch that threatened to destroy Titled Towers before veering off towards Dust Depot, leaving nothing but a massive crater and a lot of, then, unanswered questions.

As always, if you’re a keen Fortnite player with a completionist nature, we’ve got guides to help out with each of season 6’s weekly challenges. Especially seeing as week 7 of this battle pass rewards a new, unrevealed skin, so you’ll be wanting to get as many weekly challenges completed as possible. And should you have any other Fortnite queries, like what’s new in season 6, we’ve probably got that covered, too.

Let us know what you think of today’s events by following us on Facebook and over on Twitter @TrustedReviews. See you on the battlefield!