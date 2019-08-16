Fortnite mechs aren’t being nerfed so weaker players have a chance of winning

Since the debut of Season 10 in Fortnite: Battle Royale, its pilotable B.R.U.T.E mechs have been causing quite a stir amongst players for being overpowered.

Once a couple of players hop into the newly introduced machines, its movement and firepower capabilities can make wiping out squads of foes an absolute breeze, having hindered the game’s balance in the progress.

Epic Games stepped into address this rather swiftly, but have since said they will be making no further changes to the mechs so “anyone can win,” seemingly referring to players of a lower skillset. As far as I’m aware, the mechs can’t dab. Yet.

Writing in a blog post, Epic Games said: “The mission of Fortnite is to bring players of all skill levels together to have a fun experience where anyone can win. For example – everyone having a shot at that first elimination or Victory Royale moment and the satisfying feeling that comes with it. Right now, we know there are players out there who have never had that opportunity.”

It’s hard for us to argue with this philosophy given how many young players frequent Fortnite, and there’s nothing worse than jumping into a game only to be slaughtered by experts in a matter of seconds. Ans yes, that’s happened to us a few times.

“The B.R.U.T.E. was added at the start of Season X with this mission in mind. Since then, we have seen players who had previously struggled with getting eliminations acquiring more, while the number of eliminations earned by more experienced players remained steady,” the post continues, ensuring that the game isn’t being ruined by rampant mech murder.

Epic Games has said it will continue to shake up the world of Fortnite in “unexpected ways” going forward, but has stood by its decision on the newly introduced mechs. That aside, Season 10 has been really impressive thus far, making big changes to the game’s map, weapons and introducing a bunch of fancy new cosmetics.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More