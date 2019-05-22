Fortnite joins forces with Michael Jordan in the battle royale’s latest crossover

Epic Games has announced the latest crossover to grace Fortnite in the wake of its latest update.

Update 9.10 has arrived and brings with it an unexpected collaboration with Michael Jordan and the popular star’s line of clothing – Air Jordan.

This will compile a handful of stylish cosmetic skins and a new Creative limited-time mode known as Downtown Drop.

Created with the help of artists NotNellaf and Tollmolia, it is essentially a score-based experience where you collect coins, grind rails and perform epic, gravity-defying jumps.

To us, it sounds very Tony Hawk, which certainly isn’t a bad thing. You will also have challenges to complete that will reward you with a new backpack with nine distinct variants.

In addition, the ‘Hang Time Bundle’ is now available to purchase and features two unique skins and a separate set of challenges to tackle. Alongside the Season 9 battle pass, this will give players plenty of incentive to hit the grind.

You can find the rest of Fortnite’s regular patch notes over on the official website, featuring changes to Battle Royale, Save the World and plentiful other things.

Will you be checking out this new Fortnite crossover? How are you liking the skins? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews or email the editor below.