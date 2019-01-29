Fortnite for iOS and Android now supports Bluetooth controllers

Fortnite gamers on mobile no longer have to prod at their touchscreens in order to play the world’s most popular mobile game. Epic Games has today announced support for Bluetooth game controllers on iOS and Android.

The Fortnite developer had promised support would arrive at some point during 2019, but arrives as part of today’s Battle Royale update.

On iPhone, all of the major Made For iPhone (MFi) controllers are supported, including the Steelseries Nimbus and Gamevice. On Android, Epic says “most of Bluetooth controller adapters, such as Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice, XBox1, Razer Raiju, and Moto Gamepad” are now supported by the hit game.

As well as broadening the number of ways to play, the new support for controllers on mobile devices will bring a little parity for those gamers who’re playing against other gamers across platforms.

Also, some mobile device owners on Android can now access 60Hz support within the game, which can be enabled in the settings. The US version of the Galaxy Note 9 and the Huawei Honor View 20, as well as the Huawei Mate 20 X can benefit from the higher refresh rate.

Elsewhere in the V7.30 note, there’s a number of new weapons (including a new chiller grenade) and items, gameplay, audio and performance enhancements and a couple of amendments to the playground.

NFL fans might enjoy the new Super Bowl LIII uniforms for the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. In order to grab them you’ll need to have purchased the Fourth Down Outfit set. You can see the full list of enhancements, additions and fixes on the Fortnite blog post, published earlier today.

Will you be snapping up a Bluetooth controller in order to play on your iPhone or Android handset? Or do you prefer to keep hammering away on that touchscreen? Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.