Fortnite Guide: How to Complete the Season 6 Week 6 Challenges

Can you believe we’re nearly at the halfway point? Madness… In the Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 challenges you’ll be ending runs with a shotgun, getting cold feet, and playing whimsical music on over-sized pianos.

Free Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Place Chillers in different matches 0/3

Although chiller traps drop in a stack of three, you’ll need to place them in different matches to complete this challenge. Just keep an eye out for floor loot, chests, and supply drops and this challenge should pop naturally.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Search a Chest in different Named Locations 0/7

This is another challenge that should pop naturally. If you’re aiming to get this done as quick as possible, just land, loot, then jump off something high to end your run. If you leave, the progress won’t carry over. But if you die, the progress is saved. So get to dying if you want this done quick.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Shotgun eliminations 0/3 (HARD)

The way we see it: Heavy shotgun beats tactical shotgun, which beats pump shotgun. Your mileage may vary, but unless you’ve got the option of a blue pump, it’s best to stick with higher damage per second rather than brute force.

Paid Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Stage 1: Land at Shifty Shafts

Stage 2: Land at Risky Reels

Stage 3: Land at Retail Row

Stage 4: Land at Haunted Hills

Stage 5: Land at Leaky Lake

The above are this week’s ‘land at’ challenge. If you happen to bork up the landing somehow, you can always build ramps upward then redeploy your glider. This gives you a second chance to re-land and complete the section you’re on.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Deal Damage with a pickaxe to Opponents 0/250

You can charge opponents with a pickaxe and swing like your life depends on it, but that’s not the safest way to get this done. Instead, down an opponent, switch to your trusty pick, then start-a-swinging. A downed enemy has 100 health before they return to the lobby, so this should only take around three or four downs to complete, so long as no one picks you off when you’re mining away (which they will, because Fortnite).

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Stage 1: Find the Sheet Music in Pleasant Park 0/1 (HARD)

You’ll find the first music sheet in the house at the middle-back at the northern end of Pleasant Park.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Stage 2: Play the Sheet Music at the piano near Pleasant Park 0/1

Next you’ll need to mosey on over to the mountain east of Pleasant. In the flat area below the main peak, you should spot a massive piano (it’s very hard to miss!). Head to the piano and play the following notes to complete this part of the challenge: C E G E C.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Stage 3: Find the Sheet Music at Retail Row 0/1

Now for more hidden music sheets, this time in Retail Row. On the furthest eastern side is a shopping complex. Head there, and inside the middle shop is the second sheet music.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Stage 4: Play the Sheet Music at the piano near Retail Row 0/1

Just like with the first, the next piano is located at the top of a mountain. Glide in towards Retail Row while keeping an eye on the mountain towards the south-east. Again, it’s hard to miss. This time you’ll need to play a different set of notes: A E F A E C A.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 6 – Stage 1: Elimination with a Common weapon 0/1 (HARD)

Stage 2: Elimination with an Uncommon weapon 0/1 (HARD)

Stage 3: Elimination with a Rare weapon 0/1 (HARD)

Stage 4: Elimination with an Epic weapon 0/1 (HARD)

Stage 5: Elimination with a Legendary weapon 0/1 (HARD)

All of the above are as straightforward as they sound. Just grab the corresponding rarity weapon and net a kill. Disco Domination or 50v50 (depending which is available) is best for this due to the sheer volume of players about. Don’t forget as well, cube monsters drop all kinds of different rarity weapons, so if you can find what you’re after from a chest, there’s always corrupted areas.

