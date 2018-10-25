Fortnite Guide: Season 6 Week 5 Challenges Leak Online

For the Season 6 Week 5 challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale you’ll be in dire need of a quadcrasher, and be searching for specific guns. As always, these challenges come via leaks, and given how suss some of them appear (there’s a lot of similar-sounding challenges), it’s safe to say some may change between now and when they go live.
Fortnite Season 6 Week 5 Challenges – Free Battle Pass
Record a speed of 25MPH or more at different signs
Grab a quadcrasher and blast through the zone. We’ll have a full map for this when the challenges go live.
Jump through flaming hoops with a Quadcrasher
More quadcrasher antics for you, only this time you’ll need to jump through flaming hoops.
Deal damage with a tactical shotgun
Grab a tactical shotgun and get to shooting. It may be worth heading to a corrupted zone as they’re currently fairly busy due to the cube monsters.
Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games
Fortnite Season 6 Week 5 Challenges – Paid Battle Pass
Eliminate an Opponent closer than 5m
This one should come alongside the tactical shotgun challenge.
Deal damage with SMGs
While you may want to grab the P90, you’d be better aiming for the blue SMG due to its clip size. More bullets = more damage.
Eliminate Opponents with a Minigun
Down someone, switch to minigun, finish them off. Simple.
Deal damage with standard Pistols to Opponents
The trick with standard pistols is to get within shotgun range, then just hammer the trigger and laugh as your opponent drops to their knees.
While we wait for the Season 6 Week 5 challenges to go live, we’ve got guides for all the previous weekly challenges as well as answers to almost every Fortnite question you can think of.
- Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenges
- Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 Challenges
- Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges
- How to Unlock the Calamity and Dire Skins
- What comes in the Deep Freeze Bundle?
- What are the best guns in Battle Royal?
- All the new skins, patch notes, updates, and LTMs
And if you want to talk Fortnite with us, be sure to follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @TrustedReviews.