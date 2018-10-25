Fortnite Guide: Season 6 Week 5 Challenges Leak Online

For the Season 6 Week 5 challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale you’ll be in dire need of a quadcrasher, and be searching for specific guns. As always, these challenges come via leaks, and given how suss some of them appear (there’s a lot of similar-sounding challenges), it’s safe to say some may change between now and when they go live.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 5 Challenges – Free Battle Pass

Record a speed of 25MPH or more at different signs

Grab a quadcrasher and blast through the zone. We’ll have a full map for this when the challenges go live.

Jump through flaming hoops with a Quadcrasher

More quadcrasher antics for you, only this time you’ll need to jump through flaming hoops.

Deal damage with a tactical shotgun

Grab a tactical shotgun and get to shooting. It may be worth heading to a corrupted zone as they’re currently fairly busy due to the cube monsters.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Fortnite Season 6 Week 5 Challenges – Paid Battle Pass

Eliminate an Opponent closer than 5m

This one should come alongside the tactical shotgun challenge.

Deal damage with SMGs

While you may want to grab the P90, you’d be better aiming for the blue SMG due to its clip size. More bullets = more damage.

Eliminate Opponents with a Minigun

Down someone, switch to minigun, finish them off. Simple.

Deal damage with standard Pistols to Opponents

The trick with standard pistols is to get within shotgun range, then just hammer the trigger and laugh as your opponent drops to their knees.

While we wait for the Season 6 Week 5 challenges to go live, we’ve got guides for all the previous weekly challenges as well as answers to almost every Fortnite question you can think of.

And if you want to talk Fortnite with us, be sure to follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @TrustedReviews.