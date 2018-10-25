Fortnite Guide: How to Complete the Season 6 Week 5 Challenges

For the Season 6 Week 5 challenges in Fortnite: Battle Royale, you’ll be in dire need of a quadcrasher, searching for specific guns, and jumping through flaming hoops in an ATK or shopping cart.

Basically, this week is all about breaking as many bones as possible in the name of fun. Onto the challenges!

Fortnite Season 6 Week 5 Challenges – Free Battle Pass

Record a speed of 27 or more at different Radar Signs 0/5

Grabbing a quadcrasher is going to make this challenge a lot easier due to the vehicles boost ability. You can get quadcrashers from a few different places, but we’d go with near the racetracks or on the lorry in Salty Springs as the best places to find them. The locations of each of the traffic cams are:

The tunnel south of Tomato Temple.

Along the road near the unnamed town south of Paradise Palms

Along the road leading to the race track in the desert.

South-west of Lazy Links, North of Leaky Lake.

The road connecting Titled Towers to Pleasant Park

West of the smaller mountain south of Salty Springs.

Jump through flaming hoops with a Shopping Cart or ATK 0/5

Getting hold of the right vehicle for this challenge will actually be more difficult than the jumping through hoops. The safest spot for an ATK is Lazy Links. Just keep in mind everyone else attempting this challenge will be going there, so maybe loot up before you try to grab a vehicle. You’re also going to need some materials. Even though some hoops have a ramp, others don’t. So keep that in mind.

Stage 1: Deal damage with a Tactical Shotgun to opponents 0/200 (HARD)

Grab a tactical shotgun and get to shooting. It may be worth heading to a corrupted zone as they’re currently fairly busy due to the cube monsters. The first part of this challenge should, in theory, just be two well placed shots to the head to complete it.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 5 Challenges – Paid Battle Pass

Eliminate an opponent closer than 5m 0/2

You can double this one up alongside the first stage of the tactical shotgun challenge. If you’re looking for mass shotgun damage, you’re going to need to be close anyway. Failing that, just sneak up behind someone and let rip.

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents 0/500

While you may want to grab the P90, you’d be better aiming for the blue SMG due to its clip size. The P90 has great stopping potential, but if you miss too many shots, when your goal is to do damage, it’s safer to go with the blue SMG and spray and pray.

Eliminate opponents with a Minigun 0/2 (HARD)

You can either play this normally, or you could just down someone then switch to the minigun in your hotbar to finish them off. If you’re opting to avoid cheap tactics (why you would we have no idea), just keep in mind the minigun is at its most deadly at mid to close range. Over longer distances, it’s pretty useless. So stay close, yeah?

Deal damage with standard Pistols to Opponents

The trick with standard pistols is to get within shotgun range, then just hammer the trigger and laugh as your opponent drops. The other option, just like with the minigun, is to down, switch, and finish them off.

Now the Season 6 Week 5 challenges have gone live, you may want to check out our guides for all the previous weekly challenges as well as answers to almost every Fortnite question you can think of. We still don’t know who Jonesy’s dad is, though. Sorry.

