Fortnite Guide: How to Complete the Season 6 Week 7 Challenges

It’s finally Week 7 in Season 6 of Fortnite Battle Royale! You know what that means? The Hunting Party skin is now available to everyone who’s fully completed seven weeks’ worth of challenges. Great work if you have. But what will Fortnite throw at us this week? Well, there’s the usual stage challenges, our good friend damage and murder make a return, and a rather pesky ammo box obstacle to overcome. Fun times for all.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 Challenges – Free Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 – Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match 0/7

You what? Okay. This isn’t easy but is doable. You’ll want to be attempting this in Team Terror or 50v50 depending on which mode is available. That way you can land at an area on your side of the map without needing to worry about enemies mowing you down. Pick somewhere that isn’t too hot, like Tomato Temple, and then head north towards Lazy Links or Wailing Woods. There should be enough ammo boxes across the different zones to get this one finished without too much hassle.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 – Deal Headshot Damage to opponents 0/500

Snipers or shotguns are what you’ll want to be using for this. High damage aimed at the head means this challenge will fly by. Although it’s probably best not to focus on this challenge as it’ll happen naturally through play. Plus if you’re constantly concerned with aiming for people’s heads, if you miss it’s only going to annoy you. So just have fun, yeah?

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 – Stage 1: Deal damage to opponents in a single match 0/300

Much like the above, just play the game and this will complete itself. 300 isn’t actually that much when it comes to damage. We’re talking one or two sniper shots or a couple of shotgun kills – stray assault rifle bullets also add up. So at the risk of repeating ourselves, just have fun.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 Challenges – Paid Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 – Stage 1: Destroy trees 0/50

The obvious place to get this done is Wailing Woods. That said, that’s where everyone will be going, so expect a fight once you’ve landed. Instead, try Lonely Lodge, or better yet, just land near a named area and mine the trees from there. Pretending you’re playing Minecraft may also help.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 – Skydive through floating Rings 0/20

Pop the glider, fly through the rings. Easy. You can check out where each set of the rings are in the image above. Thankfully this season the rings arch up in a triangular fashion, meaning you can fly through multiple rings per game rather than one at a time. Handy!

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 – Stage 1: Consume 5 Apples (HARD) 0/5

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Presumably, five apples must keep an entire hospital away? You’ll find apples everywhere throughout Fortnite, but if you’re in a rush, head over to Wailing Woods. There are enough apples there to feed an army.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 7 – Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (HARD) 0/3

This is a pretty good challenge. Pleasant has a lot of areas to hide, namely roofs. Land on a roof, mine down into the house, loot up, then head back up top. Normally what you’ll find is anyone who could land at a house will be running maniacally through the main football pitch area, so just get off some pop shots, while keeping an eye on other roofs and you’ll be golden.

