Fortnite Guide: How to Complete the Fortnitemares Challenges

New event, new unlockables. The new Fortnitemares event has a rather ample four unlockable items, which includes an emoticon, a spray, a trail, and a rather nifty glider. But how do you go about unlocking each of the spooky new unlocks just in time for Halloween? Trusted Reviews is here to help with a quick and easy walkthrough.

Fortnite Season 6 – Fornitemares Challenges

Destroy Cube Monsters 0/200

You’ve got two options here. The first is land at the floating island, where you’ll find large cube fragments, which in turn spawn cube monsters. The second option, just play the game. Small cube fragments spawn randomly so the chances of running into cube monsters just through play is going to be very high. Just make sure you arm yourself with the weapons you’re best with and let rip when you see their ugly faces.

Deal damage with Assault Rifles or Pistols to Cube Monsters 0/5,000

While that seems like a lot of damage, it’s not too terrible. It’s just going to take a while. Getting a rocket launcher and firing into a group of monsters will help make this quicker, but you can’t always find a rocket launcher. The best bet would be 50v50 and drive around the map farming the cube fragments. Shoot at the fragment a couple of times to spawn enemies, kill them, then repeat until the fragment is destroyed. Then it’s just a case of driving around until you find another one and starting again.

Visit a Corrupted Area in Different Matches 0/7

This should be easy enough, and thankfully it’s not visit seven in one match. You can either land at a corrupted zone, or if it’s too hot, grab a quadcrasher and mosey on down later in the match.

Dance in front of Gargoyles 0/5

As always we’ve got a handy map and a few pointers to let you know where the easiest gargoyles are to find.

Haunted Castle

This one’s a bit tricky to get to. Head to the Haunted Castle as you normally would. Enter into the main courtyard area, mine down through the floor, and your gargoyle will be attached to a small pillar in the centre of the room. You can go around the outside and follow the steps down if you like, but for speed, mining is quicker.

Tomato Temple

You’ll find this gargoyle at the centre of Tomato Temple surrounded by four broken, small walls.

Viking Village (Skyrim!)

You know the Viking area south-east of Snobby Shores? Head there. In the larger house at the back-left you’ll find a gargoyle waiting for you.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Small Crack

To the west of Lazy Links, and south from the motel, is a crack in the ground. Once you get there it’s hard to miss, so just head to the location and you’ll be able to see it. Drop into the mini canyon and follow it down to the wooden mining area. Inside is your gargoyle and a chance at a chest spawn.

Mountain Top

Look to Flush Factory then aim for the mountain just a tad north. At the summit, in front of a rock with a hanging lamp and a bin next to it, is your final gargoyle.

Reward – Green fire emoticon

Part 2 – Unlocks in 3 Days

Reward: Deadfire spray

Part 3 – Unlocks in 5 days

Reward – Spooky fire trail

Part 4 – Unlocks in 7 days

Reward – Spooky train glider

Once you’ve got all of the above completed, maybe it’s time to revisit the main Battle Pass challenges? If you need any help with any of the previous weekly challenges, or if there’s anything you’ve missed from Season 6, we’ve got a whole guide section for all your Fortnite needs.

And be sure to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, @TrustedReviews, for everything Fortnite.