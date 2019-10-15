When is Fortnite chapter 2 out?

Sunday saw Fortnite’s original map destroyed and replaced with a black hole. The event paved the way for Fortnite Chapter 2, which is available now. Here’s what you need to know about it.

What are the new features in Chapter 2?

A new world map: an all-new island featuring 13 locations is Fortnite’s new setting.

Water mechanics: now you can swim, fish and boat!

Upgraded combat and XP systems

Hideouts and explosives: now you can hide in dumpsters and haystacks and use a new range of explosives.

Teamwork: players can now heal their squad members with the bandage bazooka, as well as carrying fallen team-mates to safety.

Epic Games offered no info on when ‘black hole mode’ would end, but now it’s over and Chapter 2, Season 1, is playable. The new season trailer offers an insight into the game’s new features…

The new trailer shows loads of new content, including boats, fishing, a new map and pogo sticks. Water-based features seem to be one of the central innovations in Chapter 2’s new map.

In the black hole downtime, Epic Games took the hugely unusual measure of taking the whole game offline, as well as their social media channels. In terms of publicity, it seems to have been a good move, with millions following the black hole situation. The longer the delay continued, however, the risk of gamers defecting to other titles increased.

The consensus between many commentators was that black hole mode would end on Thursday, but today’s announcement makes more sense. More delays would only encourage gamers to embrace other free-to-play titles.

While the game was in ‘black hole mode’ a hidden mini-game was available. Our guide, linked below, explains the game and how it was accessed.

It’s testament to Fortnite’s immense popularity that millions tuned in to watch the black hole, despite the absence of the game’s usual functions. The mini-game has also been popular, despite being very, very basic.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the Fortnite community reacts to the game’s updates.

