Fortnite Guide: What are the Best Guns in Battle Royale?

What are the best weapons in Fortnite, and which should you let slide off the side of a cliff? Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or only recently got into Battle Royale, here at Trusted Reviews we’ve compiled a list of all the guns currently in the game, and which ones are worth your time.
Before we begin, we’ve got a few things to point out. Every gun can be used to kill anyone. Even the lesser used guns pack enough firepower to drop a team of murder-hungry Wicks. So even though there are certain guns you won’t necessarily need, it’s still worth taking the time to try them out. Furthermore, when we label something “Avoid,” that’s only if there are other guns available. If someone’s running at you with a shotgun and there’s only a pistol knocking about, don’t ignore it just because we said so. Any gun is better than no gun.
Also, we’ve broken down each gun by colour rather than rarity, you know, seeing as you’ll see the colour of the weapon first. Below is a key for what each colour translates to just in case you’re curious.
- Common – Grey
- Uncommon – Green
- Rare – Blue
- Epic – Purple
- Legendary – Gold
Related: Fortnite Weekly Challenges Guide
Assault Rifles
Good at medium to long-range.
Although technically not a long-range weapon, assault rifles work well enough over long distances to get your picks on enemies. Just be careful of their low accuracy the further you are away from someone. And no matter what, short controlled bursts pay out more often than spray and pray.
Our Pick: Suppressed AR
|Name
|Rarity
|DPS
|Damage
|Rating
|Assault Rifle
|Grey
|165
|30
|Pick Up
|Assault Rifle
|Green
|170.6
|31
|Pick Up
|Assault Rifle
|Blue
|181.5
|33
|Essential
|Burst AR
|Grey
|109.7
|27
|Avoid
|Burst AR
|Green
|117.9
|29
|Pick Up
|Burst AR
|Blue
|121.9
|30
|Pick Up
|Burst AR (FAMAS)
|Purple
|130.1
|32
|Pick Up
|Burst AR (FAMAS)
|Gold
|134.1
|33
|Essential
|Assault Rifle (SCAR)
|Purple
|192.5
|35
|Essential
|Assault Rifle (SCAR)
|Gold
|198
|36
|Essential
|Scoped AR
|Blue
|80.5
|23
|Pick Up
|Scoped AR
|Purple
|84
|24
|Pick Up
|Thermal Scoped AR
|Purple
|64.8
|36
|Pick Up
|Thermal Scoped AR
|Gold
|66.6
|37
|Essential
|Suppressed AR
|Purple
|176
|32
|Essential
|Suppressed AR
|Gold
|181.5
|33
|Essential
|LMG
|Blue
|200
|25
|Pick Up
|LMG
|Purple
|208
|26
|Pick Up
|Minigun
|Purple
|216
|18
|Pick Up
|Minigun
|Gold
|228
|19
|Pick Up
Shotguns
Excellent at close-range.
Shotguns are the best way to quickly kill someone. That is, if they work. A headshot at close range should kill anyone in one or two shots. The problem? The damage varies depending on distance and the angle you fire at, resulting in shots you think should kill, but actually don’t land where you intended. The best tactic at the moment is one shot from a shotgun, then switch to an SMG to finish off. Or, failing that, the double barrel does insane damage if you get right up in people’s faces.
Our Pick: Double Barrel
|Name
|Rarity
|DPS
|Damage
|Rating
|Tactical Shotgun
|Grey
|100.5
|67
|Pick Up
|Tactical Shotgun
|Green
|105
|70
|Pick Up
|Tactical Shotgun
|Blue
|111
|74
|Pick Up
|Pump Shotgun
|Green
|56
|80
|Pick Up
|Pump Shotgun
|Blue
|59.5
|85
|Pick Up
|Heavy Shotgun
|Purple
|74
|74
|Essential
|Heavy Shotgun
|Gold
|77
|77
|Essential
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|Purple
|271.3
|147
|Essential
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|Gold
|285
|150
|Essential
Related: Best PS4 Games
Sniper Rifles
Excellent at Long-range.
Sniping doesn’t have to be difficult. It all comes down to just picking the right one for your playstyle. If you’re great at sniping, go bolt-action. If you sometimes miss, go semi-auto. If you’re more of a gunner, go with the hunting rifle. Just treat it like a single-shot assault rifle and you’ll be pulling off headshots every time.
Our Pick: Heavy Sniper
|Name
|Rarity
|DPS
|Damage
|Rating
|Hunting Rifle
|Green
|68.8
|86
|Essential
|Hunting Rifle
|Blue
|72
|90
|Pick Up
|Bolt-Action Sniper
|Blue
|34.7
|105
|Pick Up
|Bolt-Action Sniper
|Purple
|36.3
|110
|Pick Up
|Semi-Auto Sniper
|Green
|90
|75
|Pick Up
|Semi-Auto Sniper
|Blue
|93.6
|78
|Pick Up
|Heavy Sniper
|Purple
|49.5
|150
|Pick Up
|Heavy Sniper Rifle
|Gold
|51.8
|157
|Pick Up
Related: Fallout 76
Sub Machine Guns
Excellent at mid to close-range.
SMGs currently have the highest damage potential in the game. The P90 is capable of out-damaging shotgun players at close range, making it arguably the strongest weapon out there. While they’re useless at long-range, at mid to close there’s no stopping them.
Our Pick: P90
|Name
|Rarity
|DPS
|Damage
|Rating
|Compact SMG (P90)
|Purple
|200
|20
|Essential
|Compact SMG (P90)
|Gold
|210
|21
|Essential
|SMG
|Grey
|204
|17
|Pick Up
|SMG
|Green
|216
|18
|Pick Up
|SMG
|Blue
|228
|19
|Pick Up
|Suppressed SMG
|Green
|207
|23
|Pick Up
|Suppressed SMG
|Blue
|216
|24
|Pick Up
Pistols
Good at mid to close-range.
Pistols are often overlooked when it comes to weapon picks. If you’re accurate, and have a fast trigger finger, the standard pistol and suppressed can be beasts. Likewise, the hand cannon can act as a portable sniper if you can land hits. The dual pistols also recently received a buff, so if there’s no shotguns or SMGs about, they’re worth checking out. Pistols are also handy for finishing off a downed player in a flash.
Our Pick: Dual Pistols
|Name
|Rarity
|DPS
|Damage
|Rating
|Pistol
|Grey
|155.2
|23
|Pick Up
|Pistol
|Green
|162.5
|24
|Avoid
|Dual Pistols
|Blue
|162.36
|41
|Pick Up
|Dual Pistols
|Purple
|170.5
|43
|Pick Up
|Suppressed Pistol
|Blue
|175.5
|26
|Pick Up
|Suppressed Pistol
|Purple
|189
|28
|Pick Up
|Hand Cannon
|Purple
|60
|75
|Pick Up
|Hand Cannon
|Gold
|62.4
|78
|Essential
Explosives
Excellent at Destroying Bases
Explosive weapons pack a punch but are easy to avoid. The rocket launcher and guided launcher both work as tools of death, but trying to hit someone with a grenade launcher isn’t easy, so keep that one purely for base-bombing.
Our Pick: Rocket Launcher
|Name
|Rarity
|DPS
|Damage
|Rating
|Grenade Launcher
|Blue
|100
|100
|Pick Up
|Grenade Launcher
|Gold
|110
|110
|Pick Up
|Rocket Launcher
|Purple
|87
|116
|Essential
|Rocket Launcher
|Gold
|90.7
|121
|Essential
|Guided Missile
|Purple
|55.5
|74
|Pick Up
|Guided Missile
|Gold
|57.7
|77
|Pick Up
For any other Fortnite-related questions you may have, be sure to head on over to our Fortnite Season 5 Guide hub.
And as always, you can chat Fortnite with us on Facebook and Twitter @TrustedReviews.