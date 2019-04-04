Prince Harry wants Fortnite to be banned, seriously

Prince Harry seems to have the right royal hump with Fortnite, claiming the game should be banned during a chat to representatives from youth charities at a South Ealing YMCA in west London on Wednesday.



Prince Harry was there to talk about social media, which he described as more addictive than drugs and alcohol, before he turned to Fortnite.



“A game like Fortnite for instance may not be so good for children,” said Prince Harry, reported by The Metro. He added: “Parents have got their hands up; they don’t know what to do about it.”

“It’s like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down. Fortnite shouldn’t be allowed. Where is the benefit in having that game in your household? ‘It’s created to addict – an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible.”



His comments don’t make a huge amount of sense, but fit with similar jabs aimed at video games through the years. On one hand, Prince Harry has a point: Fortnite and many games like it do try to keep you hooked with a mix of loot boxes, addictive gameplay loops and generous lashings of endorphins. However, the idea that Fortnite could tear families apart just through its existence is a bold claim.



If you’re a parent worried about the impact of Fortnite on your kids, or any other game really, then it’s smart to look into this for yourself, perhaps even just have a regular conversation or even just try the game out for yourself. In short though, most things are fine in moderation and I’d toss video games in with this.



Do you think Fortnite should be banned? Is your favourite Royals the Lorde song? Let us know, either way.