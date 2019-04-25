Fortnite and The Avengers meet again for epic Endgame crossover event

Avengers Endgame is finally here, and to celebrate Epic Games’ Fortnite has introduced a brand-new, limited event.

Endgame is now available across all platforms as part of Update 8.50, bringing with it a mode that celebrates the superhero blockbuster we’ve been waiting years for.

Obviously, Thanos is back and after the Infinity Stones. He’s even brought his Chitauri friends to help this time around.

The objective of this mode is to stop Thanos from gathering all six Infinity Stones spread across Battle Royale Island.

Each stone has special properties that buff Thanos, whether that involves shields, health or overall power. So, you’ve big incentive to stop him right away.

You and a group of friends or strangers will play as four heroes each with their own distinct powers inspired by the legendary group of superheroes, and they look like a blast.

One team plays the superheroes, while the other will control Thanos and his group of minions as they seek to gather the stones and doom humanity. No pressure!

This event seems far more expansive than the original Thanos event, which kept the renown battle royale formula while simply throwing Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet into the mix.

You can find more specific information on the mode and patch over on Epic Games’ website, which goes into granular detail on all things Fortnite.

Will you be checking out Endgame in Fortnite, or are you too busy at the cinema catching things before spoilers run rampant?