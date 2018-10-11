Fortnite for Android now available without an invite – here’s how to get it

Fortnite for Android is now available invite-free for all-compatible handsets. Following its brief period of exclusivity on Samsung devices, developer Epic Games had opened up to a number of Android devices on an invite-only basis.

Now it’s a free-for-all for anyone rocking a supported Android device from Google, Asus, Essential, Huawei, LG, Nokia, OnePlus, Razer, Xiaomi, ZTE, HTC, Lenovo and Sony. The full list is available below.

Epic says devices that aren’t on the last could still work, but it recommends 64-bit phones, running Android 8.0 with at least 3GB of RAM and a solid GPU (Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher).

Unfortunately, the wider availability doesn’t coincide with a launch on the Google Play Store. In order to install Fortnite on the compatible Android device, you’ll still need to visit a website, scan the QR code and sideload the application onto your device.

That’s led to a number of security concerns, including a number of scammers setting up camp on the Play Store, masquerading as the real deal. Epic’s decision to bypass Google and offer the game via its own website will allow it to retain 100% of the revenue from in-app purchases. Apps sold via the Play Store must hand over 30% off all revenue to Google.

Epic has made the decision is hoping the notoriety and demand for Fortnite will supersede the added convenience, security and visibility offered by the Play Store.

Here’s the officially supported Android devices: Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4 Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL, Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V Essential: PH-1 Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10 LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+ Nokia: 8 OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6 Razer: Phone Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2 ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11.

Will you be downloading Fortnite for Android today? Have you been playing the game since its initial arrival? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.