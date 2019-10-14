Forget the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, you can already buy an all screen phone – sort of

The Nubia Z20 has gone on sale globally, making the firm one of the first to market with a dual-screen phone.

The Black 128GB version of Nubia Z20 went on sale over the weekend with a $549 RRP (roughly £440). The blue version is still listed as coming soon.

The Nubia Z20 was originally unveiled earlier this year, where it drew moderate interest thanks to its atypical dual screen design. The phone features a curved 6.42-inch primary display on its front and a 5.1-inch secondary screen on its back. The secondary screen can be used to do things like seeing and quick reply to incoming notifications or as using it as viewfinder when taking photos.

Outside of this the Nubia Z20 has equivalent specs to most 2019 flagship smartphones. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a triple sensor rear camera. The setup combines a 48-megapixel primary sensor an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Outside of this it’ll run off a 4000 mAh battery, support up to 27W fast charging and come with Android 9 installed out of the box. There’s currently no word if the Nubia Z20 will be upgraded to Android 10 when the new version launches later this month alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Dual screen phones are a growing trend in the world of smartphones. Xiaomi unveiled a proof-of-concept “all-screen” Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha phone a couple of weeks ago. The phone aims to offer similar functionality to the Nubia Z20, but has a single screen that wraps around the handset’s front and back.

Microsoft unveiled a Surface Duo smartphone alongside the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro X and Surface Neo at the start of October. The dual-screen phone isn’t scheduled to arrive until next year, but it has an alternative dual screen design that connects two 5.6-inch screens using a Lenovo-Yoga style 360 hinge.

