Forget the Xbox 2, this Xbox One X Bundle has had a Major Price Drop

The Xbox One X Forza Bundle is selling for its best price ever at Argos following the announcement of the Xbox 2, making it a better time than ever to upgrade your gaming setup.

The deal is live now and means you can grab the 1TB Xbox One X Forza Special Edition Bundle for a meagre £349.99 – the best price we’ve ever seen at Argos.

The Xbox One X is currently the most powerful games console available and a perfect companion to any 4K HDR TV. The console lets you play optimised games, like Gears of War 4, in 4K and HDR. Techie terms aside this means games look way better and are significantly more immersive.

If you’re a competitive online gamer it also raises the console’s frames-per-second count from 30fps to 60fps. This means actions you take on the controller are shown on screen significantly faster than a regular Xbox One, which can give you a competitive edge when playing online.

The combination of factors led us to list the Xbox One X as the “pinnacle” of games consoles in our in-depth review and a clear step-up on the competing PS4 Pro.

“[We’ve tested] the One X alongside the PS4 Pro, playing Call of Duty WWII. The difference is genuinely noticeable. While the PS4 Pro does an admirable job upscaling to 4K, there’s no comparison near-native UHD performance of the Xbox One X,” reads the review.

“ It’s sharper, performs better and is substantially quieter. But, of course, the Xbox One X costs between £100 and £150 more depending what deal you manage to get. Is it worth it? For me, yes.”

The Xbox One X is one of many cracking gaming deals currently running. Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly for more great savings, like the Argos Xbox One X bundle.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.