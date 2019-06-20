Reports have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a variable aperture going one better than predecessors, giving us the first phone with a triple stage aperture.

Ever since the Galaxy S9, Samsung’s flagships have featured variable dual-aperture cameras. Now the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to go further and offer a three-stage aperture camera, that can offer f/1.5, f/1.8, and f/2.4 options. Hopefully this will offer more flexibility when you’re taking pictures in variable surroundings, and it may well prove to be an edge over less flexible competitors such as the upcoming Huawei Mate 30.

Related: Best Phones

In our Samsung Galaxy S9 review we praised the innovation of the dual aperture camera, arguing that it made the camera versatile for day and night shooting depending on how much light was required for the camera to get the best possible shot. The aperture automatically shifts to the optimum setting when left in Auto Mode, but in Pro mode you can choose the aperture size you think best suits your subject. The Galaxy S10 also offered this hardware feature and we thought it was an even better camera overall, with fantastic versatility.

Related: Best Camera Phones

This isn’t the first rumour to have emerged concerning the Galaxy Note 10’s cameras — but fortunately it this time it would at least be an addition, whereas previous leaks have mainly focused around more disappointing news. First we heard that Samsung’s latest 64-megapixel sensor would probably not be coming to the Note 10. Then we heard that its impressive 5x zoom camera, which has recently entered production, is also unlikely to feature on the new flagship. Overall the Note 10 camera is shaping up to merely look like a modest change to the Galaxy S10, but at least we know we can look forward to testing out the new aperture settings. You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Note 10 camera in our Galaxy Note 10 rumours pages.