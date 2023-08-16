Forget the iPhone 15 Pro – key iPhone 16 Pro features tipped

Never mind those iPhone 15 Pro leaks and rumours, the investors are already moving on to the iPhone 16 Pro and its fresh features.

Analyst Jeff Pu has issued a note to investors (seen by 9to5Mac) about what next years premium Apple smartphone model, the iPhone 16 Pro, will have to offer. This comes about a month before the iPhone 15 Pro is set to be announced.

Of course, by virtue of their being tipped here, these iPhone 16 Pro features are almost certainly not coming to this year’s iPhone 15 Pro. They have some immediate utility, even if they’re discussing a product that’s more than a year away.

Onto the claims themselves. According to Pu, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera, up from the current 12MP set-up. This one’s been floating around for a while now. Indeed, this time last year, it was being claimed that this feature would be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro.

It will see the ultra-wide camera matching the resolution of the main camera, with the iPhone 14 Pro seeing the introduction of Apple’s first 48MP sensor late last year.

Other claims from Pu are that the iPhone 16 Pro will pack Wi-Fi 7 support, as well as upgraded Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband chips. The latter changes apparently aren’t yet finalised, so could change.

As with the current range – and, reportedly, the iPhone 15 family – the iPhone 16 Pro models will get the true next-gen processor in the A18 Bionic, while the iPhone 16 will get the older A17 Bionic.