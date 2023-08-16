Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the iPhone 15 Pro – key iPhone 16 Pro features tipped

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Never mind those iPhone 15 Pro leaks and rumours, the investors are already moving on to the iPhone 16 Pro and its fresh features.

Analyst Jeff Pu has issued a note to investors (seen by 9to5Mac) about what next years premium Apple smartphone model, the iPhone 16 Pro, will have to offer. This comes about a month before the iPhone 15 Pro is set to be announced.

A ‘like new’ iPhone 13 Pro for only £799

A ‘like new’ iPhone 13 Pro for only £799

GiffGaff’s refurbished department is offering this incredible deal on the good-as-new iPhone 13 Pro, an excellent phone, at a shockingly low price.

  • GiffGaff
  • Only £749
View Deal

Of course, by virtue of their being tipped here, these iPhone 16 Pro features are almost certainly not coming to this year’s iPhone 15 Pro. They have some immediate utility, even if they’re discussing a product that’s more than a year away.

Onto the claims themselves. According to Pu, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera, up from the current 12MP set-up. This one’s been floating around for a while now. Indeed, this time last year, it was being claimed that this feature would be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro.

It will see the ultra-wide camera matching the resolution of the main camera, with the iPhone 14 Pro seeing the introduction of Apple’s first 48MP sensor late last year.

Other claims from Pu are that the iPhone 16 Pro will pack Wi-Fi 7 support, as well as upgraded Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband chips. The latter changes apparently aren’t yet finalised, so could change.

As with the current range – and, reportedly, the iPhone 15 family – the iPhone 16 Pro models will get the true next-gen processor in the A18 Bionic, while the iPhone 16 will get the older A17 Bionic.

You might like…

Face ID on MacBooks may be moving closer

Face ID on MacBooks may be moving closer

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
How to watch Australia vs England for free: Live stream Lionesses semi-final online

How to watch Australia vs England for free: Live stream Lionesses semi-final online

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Xbox adds eight-strike policy to curb cheating, swearing and abuse

Xbox adds eight-strike policy to curb cheating, swearing and abuse

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
House of Marley announces Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable

House of Marley announces Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable

Jon Mundy 19 hours ago
Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto camera should be way sharper

Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto camera should be way sharper

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
OnePlus Rain Water Touch could finally defeat touchscreens’ greatest foe

OnePlus Rain Water Touch could finally defeat touchscreens’ greatest foe

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.