Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung might be set to announce the Galaxy Watch 7 in a month or so, but the Galaxy Watch 6 is now selling at a cheap price you can’t ignore.

It might be about to be superseded by a shinier model, but the Galaxy Watch 6 is astounding value on Amazon right now. The online retailer is selling this still-brilliant smartwatch for £179, which is already a saving of £110 on the £289 RRP.

However, if you tick the little voucher box on the listing, you’re save a further £25. This brings the price down to just £154, which isn’t far off half price.

Save £135 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Save £135 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Amazon is offering a huge £135 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 right now – if you’re quick.

  • Amazon
  • Save £135 with voucher
  • Now £154
View Deal

That’s a great price for what is an excellent Wear OS smartwatch for Android users. We gave the Galaxy Watch 6 a 4-star review at the time of its launch last year, calling it “One of the most stylish smartwatches available”.

It’s a looker alright, with a circular industrial look that pairs with even the sharpest outfit. Samsung has improved things here through a combination of 30% smaller bezels and a 20% larger display, making for a much less bezel-heavy watch than before.

It might look the part, but the Galaxy Watch 6 also serves as a great fitness and health tracker, with loads of workouts and data metrics to dive into. It’s got all the sensors you could need, including accurate heart rate monitoring.

We also really like Wear OS, Google’s smartwatch operating system that was developed in concert with Samsung.

In short, you could wait a month for the Galaxy Watch 7, or you could pay half the likely price on its still-brilliant predecessor. While we’re always looking to the next new gadget (it’s kind of in our job description), we know what the sensible choice would be.

Be quick though – Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’.

You might like…

Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Android claims longevity crown, following Apple iPhone admission

Android claims longevity crown, following Apple iPhone admission

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
iPhone 16 Pro and Max leak points to larger, heavier phones

iPhone 16 Pro and Max leak points to larger, heavier phones

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Meta Quest 3S: All there is to know about the cheap VR headset so far

Meta Quest 3S: All there is to know about the cheap VR headset so far

Lewis Painter 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words