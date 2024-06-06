Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Samsung might be set to announce the Galaxy Watch 7 in a month or so, but the Galaxy Watch 6 is now selling at a cheap price you can’t ignore.

It might be about to be superseded by a shinier model, but the Galaxy Watch 6 is astounding value on Amazon right now. The online retailer is selling this still-brilliant smartwatch for £179, which is already a saving of £110 on the £289 RRP.

However, if you tick the little voucher box on the listing, you’re save a further £25. This brings the price down to just £154, which isn’t far off half price.

Save £135 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Amazon is offering a huge £135 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 right now – if you’re quick. Amazon

Save £135 with voucher

Now £154 View Deal

That’s a great price for what is an excellent Wear OS smartwatch for Android users. We gave the Galaxy Watch 6 a 4-star review at the time of its launch last year, calling it “One of the most stylish smartwatches available”.

It’s a looker alright, with a circular industrial look that pairs with even the sharpest outfit. Samsung has improved things here through a combination of 30% smaller bezels and a 20% larger display, making for a much less bezel-heavy watch than before.

It might look the part, but the Galaxy Watch 6 also serves as a great fitness and health tracker, with loads of workouts and data metrics to dive into. It’s got all the sensors you could need, including accurate heart rate monitoring.

We also really like Wear OS, Google’s smartwatch operating system that was developed in concert with Samsung.

In short, you could wait a month for the Galaxy Watch 7, or you could pay half the likely price on its still-brilliant predecessor. While we’re always looking to the next new gadget (it’s kind of in our job description), we know what the sensible choice would be.

Be quick though – Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’.