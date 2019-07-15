Happy Amazon Prime Day 2019! The deals are coming in thick and fast now and if you’re on the hunt for a big new phone then you likely won’t find a better deal than this huge saving on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

For the two days of Prime Day only, Amazon has slashed $300 off the current Samsung flagship device. That means you can bag the S10 Plus for $699 rather than the usual RRP of $999.

The S10 Plus packs a number of high-end features that makes it one of the best Android phones out there. It packs a fingerprint sensor built right into the display, latest Snapdragon 855 chipset and three cameras around the back. There’s also a hefty battery, headphone jack (a rarity these days), water-resistance body and wireless charging. Simply put this is the most feature-packed phone going.

In our glowing 4.5/5 review of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, we said: “Once again, Samsung has released the most commercially friendly Android phone around. It is likely to remain the de-facto choice for those not enamoured by iPhones and it deserves this accolade. It’s an enticing handset with a stunning design, futuristic screen and a feature list that is sure to make most folk super-happy.”

We went on to say: “For everything else the Galaxy S10 Plus is king. It has the best screen, it looks downright stunning, and offers generous storage, RAM and plenty of customisations. Once again, Samsung has managed to tick all the boxes.”

Oh, and remember you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to access these special Prime Day deals.

