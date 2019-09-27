Amazon may have launched the 8-inch Echo Show, but we still think this £25 saving when you buy two Echo Show 5 smart speakers is better value for your money.

It all comes down to the age-old question: does size really matter? Well, we’re here to end the debate and say, no. Not when it comes to the Echo Show 8 versus the Echo Show 5, anyway.

Best Echo Show 5 Deal Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black The visual answer to Amazon's extensive range of smart speakers, Alexa can now bring you picture results from providing recipes to pulling up live feeds of your smart security cameras.

Aside from a 3-inch difference in the display, you can buy two Echo Show 5s for just £134.98 with the £25 discount, whereas the slightly bigger ‘package’ of the Echo Show 8 will set you back by £119.99 for just one.

An affordable, more compact version of the original Echo Show, the Echo Show 5’s size is alluded to in the name, sitting as a 5.5-inch display that allows Amazon’s AI Assistant, Alexa, to provide more visual results to your questions and commands.

Perfect for placement in the kitchen, Alexa can pull up recipes for you to follow step-by-step, as well as allowing you to multi-task by video calling with its 1MP camera and two microphones.

Buy now: Echo Show 5 – Buy 2 and Save £25 Bundle Deal

The Echo Show 5 can also connect to your other smart home gadgets, including video doorbells and security cameras, allowing you to pull up the live feed and see who’s knocking at your door. Always looking out for your best interests, it’s also worth noting the camera and microphone come with an on/off button to ensure maximum privacy when you want it most.

You can even watch movies and TV shows, or keep it by your bedside – utilising its ambient sunrise lighting feature with a variety of clock face designs. An ideal gadget to help you kick start your morning, you can pull up your calendar and to-do lists to ensure it’s a productive day.

Best Echo Show 5 Deal Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black The visual answer to Amazon's extensive range of smart speakers, Alexa can now bring you picture results from providing recipes to pulling up live feeds of your smart security cameras.

Double the fun, you can buy two Echo Show 5s and benefit from a £25 reduction on your purchase. But be quick to jump on this saving, because we have a sneaky suspicion Amazon might be fazing out the bundle.

With the offer only showing in the search results for the Echo Show 5 and not on the product page itself, we think it would be a good idea to bag yourself this worthy discount stat before it disappears.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…