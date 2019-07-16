Forget the Apple Watch 4, this Galaxy Active Prime Day deal is a scorcher

Samsung and Amazon have unleashed some absolute Prime Day bargains today, headlined by a huge saving on the brand’s Galaxy Watch Active wearable.

Prime members can save £55 off the £229 RRP on the watch. That means you’ll end up paying just £174. Compared to the £399 Apple Watch 4, this is a significantly cheaper product.

You’ll have to act fast though, the deal is only sticking around for today (16 July) and when it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll also need to be a Prime member to pick the watch up at this impressive price.

The Samsung Galaxy Active is a light fitness-focused watch that tracks steps, calories and loads of other data. There is GPS onboard for accurate run tracking and overall the user-interface is very intuitive and easy to get to grips with. It’s a very nice watch to use and it’s nowhere near as bulky as some of the competition.

There’s also integrated GPS (plus Glonass, Beidou and Galileo support) for phone-free route tracking, a barometer, gyro, optical heart rate sensor and NFC for use with Samsung Pay. Basically, there’s everything you could want.

Fitness stuff aside, the Galaxy Watch serves up notifications from your phone and allows you to control things like music without digging your phone out. There’s a number of watch faces available too and you can switch the straps out easily too.

In our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active we said: “A worthy successor to the Samsung Gear Sport that boasts an attractive design and worthwhile new features for the price.”

