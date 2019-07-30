Forget the Razr Phone 2019: Lenovo’s also working on slider phone designs

Motorola owner Lenovo’s working on nifty slider phone designs as well as folding tech for its hotly anticipated Razr Phone 2019, according to a fresh patent filing.

The filing was uncovered by Tiger Mobiles on the CNIPA (Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration) database on Monday. It showcases a custom sliding mechanism that pops the front camera out of the phones top.

The design is a far cry from the pop-up camera design seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro that has the unit physical pop out of the phone’s top in that it sees the whole back of the phone move.

The idea is that the design will let Lenovo build all-screen, notch-free smartphones that still feature front cameras. Though the patent was filed by Lenovo, the phone designs detailed in the document’s drawings look a lot like Motorola handsets.

They feature dual camera designs and the same iconic circular rear camera housing seen on the Moto Z4.

As always, the patent filing doesn’t mean Lenovo is developing an actual phone using the tech. Companies make patent filings all the time as a part of regular product development and the majority of the technologies detailed in them never leave the drawing board.

The news follows widespread reports Motorola is working on a new folding Razr phone. The company has been dropping hints about the Razr Phone 2019 since Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March.

The phone will reportedly have a very different design to the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. Specifically it is expected to have a clamshell like design similar to the original Razr where the screen folds vertically in on itself.

When folded a previous leak suggested the Razr Phone 2019 will have a secondary screen that offers quick notifications for things like incoming messages.

This would give it a much more natural “phone” sized screen and aspect ratio than its folding rivals, which focus on folding out into tablets.

