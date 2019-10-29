Forget PS5 – Sony has trademarked the PS6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

Sony Interactive Entertainment has faith that its PlayStation brand isn’t going anywhere for decades, if a handful of recent trademark filings are any indication.

Trademarks have been filed for PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 and PS10, according to a recent report by Gematsu. In theory, this would be several decades worth of console hardware. Chances are Sony are just making sure nobody else snaps up such terms in the meantime.

Obviously, this is no confirmation that any of the following consoles do or will exist in the coming years, it’s more of a future-proofing strategy. Unlike patents, trademarks don’t always result in finished products we’ll have in our hands after a few years. Even with the former that isn’t always true.

However, it’s still an exciting prospect to think about. Recent weeks saw Sony finally spill the beans on its upcoming PS5 console, which is due to launch in the later months of 2020 alongside Microsoft’s Project Scarlett hardware. Details on both machines are still pretty light beyond a few key confirmed features.

Related: Modern Warfare Review

The PlayStation 5 will apparently be capable of 8k resolutions, improved performance and realtime ray-tracing thanks to the AMD GPU, although the internal specifications will likely remain a mystery until next year. Project Scarlett is confirmed to have a similar slate of features, with both consoles also confirmed to support backwards compatibility, although to what exact extent is unclear.

I imagine the world of gaming will change significantly when PS10 comes around, if we haven’t succumbed to global warming and other horrible disasters by then, although it’s exciting to think what the medium could have evolved into. Fingers crossed we’ll have a chance to find out. For now, we’ll have to keep speculating over the PS5 and what Sony’s next-generation console has in store.

However, before it arrives, the PS4 still has a handful of spectacular exclusives to come in the form of The Last of Us 2, Ghosts of Tsushima and Death Stranding, the last of that trio having recently been confirmed for a PC release in 2020. We’ll have a review for that later this week!

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…