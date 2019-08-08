While many might be looking forward to big flagships like the iPhone 11, Huawei Mate 30 or even next year’s Galaxy S11, it’s a much more mid-range phone that has me excited.

Google Pixel 4 is coming soon. We know this, not just because of countless leaks, but because Google has actually confirmed the existence of its next flagship. While the rumours around the device sound exciting, it’s the followup to the Google Pixel 3a that I am really looking forward to.

Pixel 3a isn’t necessarily the best phone of the year, but it stands as my personal favourite. It eschews luxurious extras many people have no need for, focussing instead on putting that stunning Pixel camera on a phone that doesn’t cost nearly £1000.

For £399 the Pixel 3a aimed to do the nail the basics. It has the best camera at the price, the best screen at the price and the best software at the price as a result. This is why I love it, and if Google’s impressive sales are anything to go by, regular folks do too.

There are already lots of rumours about what we could see on the Pixel 4. The latest, and most interesting, is that the phone will pack a 90Hz display. Most phones ship with a 60Hz display but upping that to 90Hz gives a much smoother look. It’s a hard thing to really explain and remains a feature that’s best seen to be believed. Flagships like the OnePlus 7 Pro have integrated this display tech already and it makes it the phone to pick if you’re really fussed about having the finest screen going.

The same leaks also points to 6GB RAM – something that could likely be cut down for a cheaper version.

As has become a trademark of the Pixel series, the Pixel 4 looks like it’ll once again use its camera as a key selling point. The pictures captured by every iteration of Google’s flagship phone have been among the best of that year and I doubt very much that’ll change this year.

For Pixel 4 it seems like we’ll see Google finally jumping on the multi-camera trend. Expect to see two cameras on the back, with the secondary unit possible taking on zooming and improving portrait mode snaps. It doesn’t seem like Google will be adding a third camera to the next Pixel, even though most 2019 flagship phones have been going down this route.

So, that brings us to the Pixel 4a. No rumours have currently surfaced about Google’s cheaper phone – or whether it’ll be released at all. The Pixel 3a came about six months after the Pixel 3, so that suggests we could see it arrive mid-2020.

If the Pixel 4a arrived with some of best features of the upcoming Pixel 4, just without the luxurious extras – wireless charging for instance, or a quad-HD+ display – then it could once again be an easy phone to recommend.

A flagship worthy dual-camera at a budget price, possibly with a screen not even the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has is a seriously mouthwatering prospect.

This is all sounds likely too much to ask. But I can dream, right?

What big feature would you like to see on a Google Pixel 4? Let us know @trustedreviews

