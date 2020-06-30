Forget OnePlus Z, the OnePlus Nord is the brand’s next budget phone

OnePlus has finally announced the name of the budget-focussed smartphone line it has been teasing for a while and it’s not the OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite.

Instead, say hello to OnePlus Nord. This is a name that has been floating around for a while and we have to say it sounds a lot more appealing than a random letter or popping a ‘Lite’ moniker next to the brand’s other flagship.

Name aside, little else has so far been revealed about the device. What we do know is that it is coming to Europe and India and that a ‘limited number’ of American users will be able to get their hands on the device through some sort of beta programme.

Where the OnePlus Nord will differ from its 8 and 8 Pro siblings is in terms of price. OnePlus has announced this as a far more affordable offering that still sticks to the ‘Never Settle’ mantra of the brand. OnePlus also said it used feedback from its community of fans in designing and pricing the phone.

Related: Best Android phones

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is centered around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line.”

Read our OnePlus 8 Pro review

Alongside this reveal, OnePlus is also releasing part one of an Instagram series looking at the launch of the Nord device. You can watch this via the brand’s Nord account @oneplus.nord and more episodes will be coming as we get closer to the full reveal.

We’re still in the dark about price, release date (July 10 has been suggested as an Indian launch before) and, most importantly, what specs the phone will pack and what it looks like. Hopefully we won’t be waiting too long for that information. For a look at what we expect from this phone, check out our OnePlus Z rumours page.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…