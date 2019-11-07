Forget the OnePlus TV: Nokia tellies are in the works

A wave of Nokia smart TVs will hit the market in the very near future, according to recent reports.

The news broke earlier this week when Indian retailer Flipkart announced plans to stock a new range of Nokia branded smart TVs. The TVs won’t actually be made by Nokia, or its parent company HMD.

Flipcart’s simply paying to use the Nokia brand on televisions. The sets themselves are set to be built by Harmon. The only other detail we have is that they will have JBL sound. There’s no word when the Nokia TVs will launch or how much they will cost.

Still excited? Well you’ll probably be sad to hear the deal is local to India, meaning there’s little chance you’ll see any of the Nokia-branded TVs in the UK or US.

Nokia is one of many mobile brands set to launch a smart TV. OnePlus unveiled a new TV earlier this year. The OnePlus TV went on sale in India on the 28th of October and is set to appear in North America, Europe and China “as soon as we [OnePlus] establish partnerships with most of local and regional content providers”.

The TV’s available in 43, 55 and 75-inch options and uses a QLED panel. Software-wise it run using Android TV with OnePlus OxygenOS skin. The only other interesting feature is that the top specced version comes with a Dolby Atmos soundbar that slides out of the TV’s bottom.

Huawei is also set to release a smart TV in the near future. The Huawei Vision was unveiled in September, alongside the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Watch GT2. The Huawei vision will initially be available in 65-inch and 75-inch options, with 55-inch and 85-inch versions coming later. All the sets have 120Hz refresh rates, which will be a boon for gamers and will feature QLED, HDR-ready panels.

