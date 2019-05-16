Forget the OnePlus 7, Xiaomi might have 2019’s true flagship killer

Just minutes after the OnePlus 7 Pro was announced, Xiaomi stole the thunder with a new product announcement — and hinted at impressive specs.

The cryptic post on social media revealed that Xiaomi will release a device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, one of the most powerful in the game right now. It’s the same processor as you can find in prestige flagships such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, the LG G8, and the Sony Xperia 1.

OnePlus has long enjoyed its reputation for making ‘flagship killer’ smartphones, but as the prices are rising to new highs (the OnePlus 7 Pro starts from £649/$699), Xiaomi seems to have spotted an opportunity to take this mantle. The video above refers specifically to the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi K20 — hence the highlighted red letters.

It’s worth noting that all announcements came via Indian social media channels, so we might not see the Redmi K20 in the UK market for some time, if at all.

Gadgets 360 speculates that the K20 could have the following impressive specifications:

8GB Ram & 128GB Storage

4000mAh Battery

6.39-inch screen, with 1080×2340 resolution

Dual 48- & 16-megapixel rear camera

32-megapixel selfie camera

If the Redmi K20 can deliver on these rumours, it has the potential to be a very impressive device; to determine whether it will be a flagship killer, the key remaining question is just what the price will be.

Xiaomi is still a relatively new brand to the UK market, but it has managed to capture our attention since it debuted in November 2018.

We recently reviewed the Xiaomi Mi 9 and it received our coveted 5-star rating. We had high praise for its 6.39-inch, 1080×2340 resolution screen, the AI-enhanced triple rear camera, its very powerful performance, and in particular its value for money. Our only concern is whether it will receive adequate software support over the coming years.