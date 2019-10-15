Forget Nest Wifi, Qualcomm just made a 5G reference design model with Wi-Fi 6

Qualcomm has unveiled a new reference design for its 5G-based fixed wireless access (FWA) home gateways and – unlike other brands – this one features Wi-Fi 6.

Qualcomm revealed the reference model today, promising fans the “most advanced connectivity offerings” the company has to offer. The design combines Qualcomm’s second gen Snapdragon X55 5G modem with the brand’s Networking Pro 1200 platform to offer top performing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity along with a bunch of other gateway capabilities and features.

This includes Qualcomm’s Networking Pro 1200 Wi-Fi 6 platform, high-performance firewall-router-gateway, security acceleration for VPNs, Qualcomm’s Maximum User Networking Architecture and integrated voice-calling support for hardwired telephone services.

What does all this mean in human terms? The purpose of the reference design is to provide broadband carriers, Internet Service Providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) alike with the means to develop affordable, high performance wireless home internet tech that works with the latest in Qualcomm’s 5G cellular and Wi-Fi 6 home networking portfolio.

Qualcomm explains that the design will give the industry a hand in transforming the home broadband landscape by replacing the traditional digital subscriber line, cable and fiber options with more advanced multi-gigabit, plug-and-play alternatives. More specifically, the model will offer ways for mobile operators to provide 5G internet access to homes and for property owners to offer high-speed internet to tenants without going through the lengthy process of enabling fixed-line access.

“The vision of fully-wireless home internet is being realized through 5G technology. With the high capacity expected by broadband subscribers and ample spectrum for carrier deployments, the era of wireless home internet has begun”, said Qualcomm’s Wireless Infrastructure and Networking Business VP and general manager Nick Kucharewski.

“This new home gateway reference design can help ISPs and broadband carriers deliver triple-play home internet to customers, including fiber-like high-speed data, television and phone services, all with support for hundreds of devices, in a high-performance single-box solution powered by the latest connectivity offerings from Qualcomm Technologies”.

The Qualcomm Networking Pro 1200 platform is currently available for OEM sampling, but is expected to open for commercial devices in the first half of 2020.

