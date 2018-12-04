Forget Monopoly – Save a staggering £90 on the best board game to play this Christmas

Looking for a better board game to play this Christmas? We’ve got you covered with a massive £90 saving on DropMix – the Bluetooth musical card game from the makers of Guitar Hero.

If you haven’t heard of DropMix, it’s probably because the game’s original £119.99 price point scared a lot of people away. However, this fantastic blend of musical freestyling and board game mechanics can be yours for the ridiculously low price of just £29.99. That’s a massive £90 saving to be had on one of the most original board games in years.

Amazing DropMix Deal (From the Makers of Guitar Hero) Hasbro DropMix DJ Music Mixing System Bundle – Includes free Playlist Pack + 2 Discovery Packs This incredible bundle not only saves you £90 off the RRP but also gets you three additional card packs at absolutely no cost. There's never been a better reason to try something new this Christmas

Anyone who’s ever had aspirations of being a DJ will feel right at home here. Simply put, DropMix lets you make all sorts of crazy musical combinations effortlessly, all thanks to its card based system.

Each card features a sample from a particular song, such as the vocals from Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe, or the strings section from Evanescence’s Bring Me to Life. When you’ve decided which sample you’d like to use, simply pop it down on to one of the board’s five card slots and listen as your musical creation comes to life.

When played competitively, the first player to reach 21 points wins. Points can be obtained by placing down particular types of cards or achieving special sequences. Alternatively, freestyle mode gives you the chance to just go nuts with all the cards at your disposal – the perfect mode for parties.

Amazing DropMix Deal (From the Makers of Guitar Hero) Hasbro DropMix DJ Music Mixing System Bundle – Includes free Playlist Pack + 2 Discovery Packs This incredible bundle not only saves you £90 off the RRP but also gets you three additional card packs at absolutely no cost. There's never been a better reason to try something new this Christmas

To get the whole thing up and running, all you have you to do is download the DropMix app to your tablet or phone, drop it into the handy holster and you’re on your way to making musical gold.

Saving the best for last of course, this bundle also nets you a Playlist Pack and Discovery Pack of cards at no extra cost. Couple that with the incredible £90 saving off the RRP and you’re looking at one of the best deals available right now.